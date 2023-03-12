Phyllis Renz Mar 12, 2023 14 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Phyllis RenzCelebrating 90th BirthdayThe family of Phyllis Renz is requesting a card shower for her 90th birthday!Cards can be sent to:3285 Woodridge Blvd., Room 206Grand Island, NE 68801 0 Comments Tags Thermohydraulics Armed Forces Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Gary Rasmussen Gary Rasmussen Linda Peterson 80th Birthday Party for Joyce Brown Happy 80th Birthday