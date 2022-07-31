 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Phyllis Stepanek

Phyllis Stepanek

Happy 90th Birthday, Mom!

August 4, 1932

Please join the family

of Phyllis Stepanek

as they celebrate her 90th birthday

on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022.

An open house will be

from 1 to 4 p.m. with lunch provided

at the Sts. Peter and Paul Parish Life Center,

713 Elm St. in St. Paul.

Let your presence be your gift!

If unable to attend, you may send a card to:

Phyllis Stepanek

1956 Hardy Road

St. Paul, NE 68873

Love, your children,

Renee and Shelley,

all of your grandchildren

and great-grandchildren

