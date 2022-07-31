Happy 90th Birthday, Mom!
August 4, 1932
Please join the family
of Phyllis Stepanek
as they celebrate her 90th birthday
on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022.
An open house will be
from 1 to 4 p.m. with lunch provided
at the Sts. Peter and Paul Parish Life Center,
713 Elm St. in St. Paul.
Let your presence be your gift!
If unable to attend, you may send a card to:
Phyllis Stepanek
1956 Hardy Road
St. Paul, NE 68873
Love, your children,
Renee and Shelley,
all of your grandchildren
and great-grandchildren