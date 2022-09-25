Richard T. Soto Sr. Sep 25, 2022 58 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Look who’s 80!Richard T. Soto Sr.Please shower him with cards and memories to:1314 Dodd St., Wood River, NE 68883 0 Comments Tags Richard T. Soto Sr. Look Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Greg Stevenson 70th Birthday Open House for Jim Luebbe Jim Luebbe Rogen Toben Rogen Toben Donna Dobish Happy 90th Greg Robison Greg Robison Andrew Milton Enevoldsen ‘Andy’