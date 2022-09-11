Rogen Toben Sep 11, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Rogen TobenHappy 85th BirthdayRogene Toben turns 85 on Sept. 22. Help her family celebrate by sending her a card! Cards can be sent to:5410 17th Ave., Apt. 231Kearney, NE 68845 0 Comments Tags Kearney Ne Apt. Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Jim Luebbe Jim Luebbe Greg Stevenson 70th Birthday Open House for Greg Robison Greg Robison Donna Northup Donna Northup Ruby Davis Happy 80th Birthday, Ruby! Andrew Milton Enevoldsen ‘Andy’ Edwin Bills Happy Birthday, Dad!