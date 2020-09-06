 Skip to main content
Ron Rhoads
Ron Rhoads

Happy 75th Birthday to

Ron Rhoads

AKA ‘Rocking Ronnie’

Ron’s family is having a card shower to wish him a great day, Sept. 10.

Send cards to:

2817 Kingston Circle

Grand Island, NE 68803

