Ruth Sallinger — Happy 85th Birthday

The family of Ruth Sallinger is requesting a card shower in honor of her 85th birthday on Dec. 11.

Cards may be sent to:

Ruth Sallinger

Bickford Cottage, Room 106

3285 Woodridge Blvd.

Grand Island, NE 68801

Ruth’s family includes Brad and Rita Sallinger and family and Randy and Marla Skalka and family.