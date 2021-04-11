Happy 40th Birthday
Shawn Smith!
You’ve always been a good looking dude — now you’re just an OLDER good looking dude!
We love you!
Mom, Dad, Jess and kids
Sherry, D.J. and boys
Harriett Nielsen
Happy 80th Birthday, Bill Jacobs!
YOUNG — To Greg Young and Ashley Egbert-Poole of Grand Island, a son born March 18, 2021, at CHI Health St. Francis. Grandparents are Ron and …
Sherilyn Allen
David Springer
Billy Wright — Happy 95th Birthday
RHONDA ULMER
Virgil Kruse
Marge Palu
Look who is 60 and fabulous!
