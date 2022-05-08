 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Stan Oberhelman

Stan Oberhelman

Happy 90th Birthday

Stan Oberhelman turns 90. You’re invited to help celebrate with him from 12:30 to 3 p.m. Sunday, May 15, at First Baptist Church in Chapman.

Please come!

