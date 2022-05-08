Stan Oberhelman May 8, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Happy 90th BirthdayStan Oberhelman turns 90. You’re invited to help celebrate with him from 12:30 to 3 p.m. Sunday, May 15, at First Baptist Church in Chapman.Please come! 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular LeRoy Kramer LeRoy Kramer Jeannie Dankert Happy 85th Birthday Diane Yenny Happy 35th Birthday Ruby Petersen Happy 103rd Birthday Doris Kluthe Doris Kluthe Ilene (Holtzen) Schuett Happy 85th Birthday