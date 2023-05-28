Vanice Bahensky May 28, 2023 8 min ago 0 Gift this article Share this article paywall-free. Email Copy Link Copied to clipboard Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Vanice BahenskyHappy 105th BirthdayPlease send greetings to:602 O St., No. 11St. Paul, NE 68873Love,Larry and Darlene BahenskyJim and Arlene Frandsen 0 Comments Tags Mathematics Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Gerald “Jerry” Bryant Gerald ‘Jerry’ Bryant Grace Schmidt Happy 5th Birthday Carol Robotham Carol Robotham Mildred “Millie” Beck Mildred “Millie” Beck