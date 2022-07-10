Velma Fehr Jul 10, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Come and CelebrateVelma Fehr’s90th Birthday2 to 4 p.m.July 16, 2022GI Free Church2609 S. Blaine St.Grand IslandNo gifts, please. 0 Comments Tags Free Church Gi Grand Island Birthday Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Treva Gangwish Happy 95th Birthday Virginia Kaminski CARD SHOWER Bill McDonald Bill McDonald Cheré Schroeder Cheré Schroeder Allan Vieth Allan Vieth Lee Hoelck Help wish