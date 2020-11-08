 Skip to main content
Virgil ‘Bud’ Powell
Turns 90 on November 10!

Let’s shower him with cards to celebrate.

Cards can be mailed to:

5318 W. Schimmer Drive

Grand Island, NE 68803

We Love You!

Your Family

