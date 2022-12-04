 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Walter Pogue

  • 0
Walter Pogue

Happy 85th Birthday

Walter Pogue!

Family is celebrating with a card shower.

Please send well wishes and memories to:

P.O. Box 243

Greeley, NE 68842

