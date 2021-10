Wayne Hilder

Happy 100th Birthday

Wayne Hilder of Central City will celebrate his 100th birthday on Oct. 11, 2021.

He is the husband of Mildred, father of David, Becky, Kevin, Kay, Todd, and grandfather of Brizeyda.

Wayne ran Hilder Implement for many years.

Cards are appreciated and can be sent to Wayne at:

P.O. Box 116

Central City, NE 68826