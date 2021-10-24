William Stoppkotte Oct 24, 2021 51 min ago 0 {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Happy 90th Birthday!William Duane StoppkottePlease send cards to:William Stoppkotte1128 Kennedy DriveGrand Island, NE 68803 0 comments Tags William Stoppkotte Duane Stoppkotte Birthday Grand Island Ne Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Birthdays Patricia (Nelson) Kasparek Oct 17, 2021 Happy 80th Birthday! Birthdays Teri Engleman Oct 17, 2021 Teri Engleman - Time to Celebrate Birthdays Dorothy Ruhe Oct 17, 2021 Dorothy Ruhe Birthdays Joan (Boley) Davis Oct 3, 2021 10-10-21 Birthdays Wendy McCarty Oct 10, 2021 Wendy McCarty Birthdays Julie Spilinek Oct 17, 2021 Happy 80th Birthday Birthdays Nancy Eoriatt Oct 10, 2021 Happy 94th Birthday Birthdays Gerald Beck Oct 10, 2021 Happy 65th Birthday! Birthdays Jack Wiese Oct 3, 2021 JACK WIESE