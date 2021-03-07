 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wilma Kellogg
0 comments

Wilma Kellogg

  • 0

Wilma Kellogg

Happy 100th Birthday!

The family of Wilma Kellogg is requesting a card shower in honor of her 100th birthday on March 19.

Cards may be sent to:

Wilma Kellogg, Room B315

Central Nebraska Veterans Home

4510 E. 56th St., Kearney, NE 68847

Wilma served in World War II in the European Theater, with the U.S. Army Nurse Corps. After the war, she returned to Grand Island to raise her family and spent the rest of her nursing career on the staff of the VA hospital.

We love you, Mom, Grandma and Great-grandma!

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts