Wilma Kellogg
Happy 100th Birthday!
The family of Wilma Kellogg is requesting a card shower in honor of her 100th birthday on March 19.
Cards may be sent to:
Wilma Kellogg, Room B315
Central Nebraska Veterans Home
4510 E. 56th St., Kearney, NE 68847
Wilma served in World War II in the European Theater, with the U.S. Army Nurse Corps. After the war, she returned to Grand Island to raise her family and spent the rest of her nursing career on the staff of the VA hospital.
We love you, Mom, Grandma and Great-grandma!