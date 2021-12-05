 Skip to main content
Bernadette Clare Cyboron
Justin and Shannan Cyboron of Council Bluffs, Iowa, are proud to announce the birth of their daughter, Bernadette Clare.

She was born Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at CHI Bergan Mercy Hospital in Omaha.

She weighed 7 pounds 10 ounces and was 19 inches long.

She joins her sister, Charlotte, at home.

Grandparents are Daniel and Kimberly Cyboron of Ravenna and Daniel and Robyn Brouk of St. Louis.

Great-grandparents are Donald and Donna Curtis of Ravenna and Mary Ann Brouk of St. Louis.

