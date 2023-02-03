Birth Announcement - Feb. 3 Feb 3, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save YOUNG — To Josiah and Abigail (Valencia) Young of Hastings, a daughter born Jan. 28, 2023, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings. 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Birth Announcements - Jan. 26 What's better than celebrating babies? Birth Announcements - Jan., 28 STANTON — To Michael and Jessica (Harden) Stanton, of Grand Island, a son born Jan. 6, 2023, at Grand Island Regional Medical Center. Grandpar… Birth Announcements - Feb. 2 HARDERS — To Mitch and Kendra (Bender) Harders of Wood River, a son born Jan. 19, 2023, at CHI Health St. Francis. Grandparents are Ron and Ki… Birth announcements - Jan. 5 BRUMMER —To Caleb and Ashton (Riedy) Brummer of Grand Island, a son born Dec. 27, 2022, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings. Grandparents a… Birth Announcements - Jan. 12 TEMBO — To Marleyscen and Elizabeth (Smith) Tembo of Grand Island, a son born Dec. 29, 2022, at Grand Island Regional Medical Center. Grandpar…