Birth announcement for Saturday, July 17

MEIER — To Derrek and Brittany Meier of Doniphan, a son born July 6, 2021, at Kearney Regional Hospital in Kearney. Grandparents are Amy and Kip Richardson of Ainsworth, Mike and Marta Meier of Phillips, Barry McGooden and Julie Kleint, both of Grand Island. Great-grandparents are Sally and Gordon Graf of Doniphan, Milo and Georgia Graff of Lincoln, Keith and Veta Wysocki of Ainsworth, Buck and Sue Jackson of Grand Island, Wayne and Sharon Meier of Alda, Lola Cosgriff and Verna Kiesling, both of Doniphan.