Birth announcement for Sunday, July 11

LONOWSKI — To Bryan and Janet (Walker) Lonowski of Grand Island, a son born June 30, 2021, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings. Grandparents are Rick and Kathy Lonowski of Gilbert, Ariz., and Rod and Joan Walker of Mesa, Ariz. Great-grandparents are Don and Alice Lonowski of Alda and John and Virjeanne Baker of Grand Island.