Birth announcement for Sunday, July 4
Birth announcement for Sunday, July 4

BLUME — To Austin and Kelsey (Flaherty) Blume of Heartwell, a daughter born June 8, 2021, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings. Grandparents are Paul Blume of Indianola, Jennifer Baker of Trenton and Doug Flaherty and Kay Flaherty, both of Grand Island.

HAVENRIDGE — To Erik and Chelsey (Erickson) Havenridge of Central City, a son born June 26, 2021, at CHI Health St. Francis.

ESTRADA — To Rigo Estrada and Kendra Moore of Grand Island, a daughter born May 25, 2021, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.

RICHARDSON — To Adam and Hannah (Griffin) Richardson of Grand Island, a son born June 13, 2021, at CHI Health St. Francis.

