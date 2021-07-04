Birth announcement for Sunday, July 4
Related to this story
Most Popular
BRANDENBURG — To Travis and Jessica (Schamp) Brandenburg of Grand Island, a daughter born June 7, 2021, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings…
BOLIN — To Micah and Baylee (Laub) Bolin of Grand Island, a daughter born May 29, 2021, at Grand Island Regional Medical Center. Grandparents …
HAVENRIDGE — To Erik and Chelsey (Erickson) Havenridge of Central City, a son born June 26, 2021, at CHI Health St. Francis.
ESTRADA — To Rigo Estrada and Kendra Moore of Grand Island, a daughter born May 25, 2021, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
RICHARDSON — To Adam and Hannah (Griffin) Richardson of Grand Island, a son born June 13, 2021, at CHI Health St. Francis.
JACOBS — To John and Alyssa (Wetovick) Jacobs of Phillips, a son born May 30, 2021, at CHI Health St. Francis. Grandparents are Dan and Darlen…