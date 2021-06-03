JENSEN — To Patrick and Emily (Hays) Jensen of Grand Island, twins, a son and daughter, born May 22, 2021, at CHI Health St. Francis. Grandparents are Bob and Rita Hays and Mike and Terri Jensen, all of Grand Island. Great-grandparents are Carroll Wolf of Roanoke, Texas, and Maurice Sapp of Grand Island.
Birth announcement
Related to this story
Most Popular
MARSHALL — To Ray and Amber (Luther) Marshall of Grand Island, a daughter born May 4, 2021, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings. Grandparen…
STELK — To Tyler and Alyssa (Nowicki) Stelk of Grand Island, a son born April 28, 2021, at Grand Island Regional Medical Center. Grandparents …
BLOOMQUIST — To Richard and Alexandrea (Koperski) Bloomquist of Grand Island, a son born May 3, 2021, at CHI Health St. Francis. Grandparents …
BLAIR — To Johnathan and Megan (Hawthorne) Blair of Grand Island, a daughter born April 19, 2021, at Grand Island Regional Medical Center. Gra…
LINGEMAN — To Zachary and Kourtney (Kruse) Lingeman of Grand Island, a son born April 21, 2021, at Grand Island Regional Medical Center. Grand…