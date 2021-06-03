 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Birth announcement
0 comments

Birth announcement

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

JENSEN — To Patrick and Emily (Hays) Jensen of Grand Island, twins, a son and daughter, born May 22, 2021, at CHI Health St. Francis. Grandparents are Bob and Rita Hays and Mike and Terri Jensen, all of Grand Island. Great-grandparents are Carroll Wolf of Roanoke, Texas, and Maurice Sapp of Grand Island.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Births

Birth announcement

BLAIR — To Johnathan and Megan (Hawthorne) Blair of Grand Island, a daughter born April 19, 2021, at Grand Island Regional Medical Center. Gra…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts