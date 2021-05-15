Birth announcement May 15, 2021 1 hr ago 0 {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save DURAN MEYER — To Rebecca Duran Meyer and Cesar Duran Palacios of Grand Island, a son born May 8, 2021, at CHI Health St. Francis. 0 comments Tags Rebecca Duran Meyer Cesar Duran Palacios Francis Birth Announcement Grand Island Son Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Births Birth announcements for Saturday, May 8 May 7, 2021 BLOOMQUIST — To Richard and Alexandrea (Koperski) Bloomquist of Grand Island, a son born May 3, 2021, at CHI Health St. Francis. Grandparents … Births Birth Announcements for Friday, May 7 May 7, 2021 LINGEMAN — To Zachary and Kourtney (Kruse) Lingeman of Grand Island, a son born April 21, 2021, at Grand Island Regional Medical Center. Grand… Births Birth announcement May 5, 2021 BLAIR — To Johnathan and Megan (Hawthorne) Blair of Grand Island, a daughter born April 19, 2021, at Grand Island Regional Medical Center. Gra… Births Birth announcements May 4, 2021 STETTNER — To Steven and Heather (Koehler) Stettner of Palmer, a son born March 31, 2021, at Grand Island Regional Medical Center. Grandparent… Births Births for Thursday, April 22, 2021 Apr 22, 2021 SANDS — To Michael and Kristin (Ogg) Sands of Grand Island, a daughter born April 14, 2021, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings. Grandparen… Births Birth announcements for Wednesday, April 28, 2021 Apr 28, 2021 HOOKER — To Nick and Bailey (Leaman) Hooker of Grand Island, a son born April 20, 2021, at CHI Health St. Francis. Grandparents are Mike and R… Births Births for Saturday, April 24, 2021 Apr 24, 2021 HINRICHS — To Dylan and Brooke (Eller) Hinrichs of Hastings, a daughter born April 19, 2021, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings. Births Birth announcements for Friday, May 14 16 hrs ago STELK — To Tyler and Alyssa (Nowicki) Stelk of Grand Island, a son born April 28, 2021, at Grand Island Regional Medical Center. Grandparents … Births Birth Announcements for Friday, April 23 Apr 23, 2021 NAVARRO — To Juan Navarro and Kimberlee Johnson of Grand Island, a daughter born April 14, 2021, at CHI Health St. Francis. Births Birth announcements for Saturday, April 17, 2021 Apr 17, 2021 SAMUELSON — To Michael and Amy (Meyer) Samuelson of Grand Island, a daughter born April 11, 2021, at CHI Health St. Francis. Grandparents are …