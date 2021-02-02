Birth announcement

JERABEK — To Nicholas and Tess (Orrino) Jerabek of Farwell, a daughter born Jan. 7, 2021, at Grand Island Regional Medical Center. Grandparents are Scott and Kathy Orrino of St. Libory, Nick Jerabek of Farwell and Pam Jerabek of St. Paul. Great-grandparents are Bob and Jeanette Kemper of St. Libory, Lela Orrino of Northglenn, Colo., Joann Jerabek of Farwell and Dorothy Koperski of St. Paul.