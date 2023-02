HARDERS — To Mitch and Kendra (Bender) Harders of Wood River, a son born Jan. 19, 2023, at CHI Health St. Francis. Grandparents are Ron and Kim Bender and Mike and Angela Harders, all of Grand Island.

NATHAN — To Garrett and Johanna (Schmidt) Nathan of Saronville, a son born Jan. 16, 2023, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings. Grandparents are Bill and Shirley Schmidt of Juniata, Tim Nathan of Hastings and Nancy Nathan of Sargent.