Birth Announcements - Jan. 12

TEMBO — To Marleyscen and Elizabeth (Smith) Tembo of Grand Island, a son born Dec. 29, 2022, at Grand Island Regional Medical Center. Grandparents are Donald and Dianne Smith of Grand Island and Amos Tembo and Falesi Daka of Zambia, Africa. Great-grandparents are Anna Mary Smith of St. Paul and Daniel and Luella Spilinek of Ord.