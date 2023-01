Birth Announcements - Jan. 26

ORPIANO — To Rustan and MacKenzie (Conrad) Orpiano of Grand Island, a daughter born Jan. 17, 2023, at Grand Island Regional Medical Center. Grandparents are Rick and Dena Conrad of Grand Island and Rodenzio and Delya Orpiano of Baler Aurora, Philippines.

BUELL — To Nathan and Kayla (White) Buell of Doniphan, a son born Dec. 29, 2022, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings. Grandparents are Del and Nancy Fulton of Doniphan, Rodney and Tami Buell of Eustis and Gary White of Arthur.

OQUIST — To Zach and Ashley (VanDeWalle) Oquist of Stromsburg, a son born Jan. 12, 2023, at Grand Island Regional Medical Center. Grandparents are Steve and Melissa VanDeWalle of Cedar Rapids and Dan and Lisa Oquist of Stromsburg.

REYNER — To Josh and Mariah (Johnson) Reyner of Marquette, a son born Jan. 13, 2023, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.