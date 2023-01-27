 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Birth Announcements - Jan., 28

STANTON — To Michael and Jessica (Harden) Stanton, of Grand Island, a son born Jan. 6, 2023, at Grand Island Regional Medical Center. Grandparents are Russ and Laura Nelson and Virgil and Natalie Harden, all of Grand Island.

HESS — To Danae Hess and Kenny Walters of Hastings, a son born Jan. 20, 2023, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.

KUBES — To Casey Kubes and Dakota Tadlock of Omaha, a son born Jan. 23, 2023, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings. Grandparents are Phil and Barb Kubes of Omaha, Miranda Tadlock of Grand Island and Jerry Tadlock of Arizona.

