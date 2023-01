Birth announcements - Jan. 5

BRUMMER —To Caleb and Ashton (Riedy) Brummer of Grand Island, a son born Dec. 27, 2022, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings. Grandparents are Rob and Kristin Riedy of Grand Island and Lonnie and Mary Brummer of Tipton, Kan.

TINSLEY — To Robert Tinsley and Alexis Stock of Grand Island, a daughter born Dec. 28, 2022, at CHI Health St. Francis.

STUEVEN — To Nick and Kelby (Feeney) Stueven of Grand Island, a son born Dec. 28, 2022, at CHI Health St. Francis. Grandparents are Mark and Angela Feeny of St. Paul, and Randy Stueven and Laurie Stueven, both of Grand Island. Great-grandparents are James and Ann Carson of Weeping Water and Darrell and Terrlyn Feeney of Fairbury.

HEMINGER — To Jonathan and Brittany (Zentz) Heminger of Shelton, a son born Dec. 24, 2022, at Grand Island Regional Medical Center. Grandparents are Richard and Jennifer Zentz of Grand Island, Eva Heminger of Wood River and the late Bob Heminger.