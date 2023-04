STEPANEK — To Jeff Stepanek and Vanessa Ordoñez of Grand Island, a daughter born April 7, 2023, at Grand Island Regional Medical Center.

PATRICK — To Adam and Emilie (Burkhart) Patrick of St. Paul, a son born April 7, 2023, at Grand Island Regional Medical Center. Grandparents are Ray and Vivian Patrick of North Loup and Glen and LuAnne Burkhart of Logan, Iowa.

BUHR — To Kelan and Natalie (Harmon) Buhr of Hastings, a daughter born April 3, 2023, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings. Grandparents are Scott and Rita Harmon and Greg and Judy Buhr and great-grandparents are Harvey and Sandie Buhr, all of Trumbull.

SNYDER — To Trey and Amber (Einspahr) Snyder of North Platte, a son born April 13, 2023, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings. Grandparents are Kim and Jason Funk of Hastings, Elisa and Randy Foged of Aurora and Ashley and Justin Cleveland of North Platte. Great-grandparents are Nan Merrill of Ashland, Shirley Snyder of Aurora, Don and Kathy Cushing of Harvard and Lou and Phil Funk of Avoca, Iowa.