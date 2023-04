DIBBERN — To Michael and Rozlynn (Randolph) Dibbern of Cairo, a daughter born April 17, 2023, at CHI Health St. Francis. Grandparents are Chuck and Sandy Randolph of Lincoln and Phil and Lori Dibbern of Wood River. Great-grandparents are Roger New and Harriet Potter, both of Lincoln, Jerry and Verna Dibbern of Wood River and Sharon Bonsack of Grand Island.