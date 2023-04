GRIM — To Mike and Kelly (Zwiener) Grim of Grand Island, a son born April 16, 2023, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.

WILSHUSEN — To Andrew and Jenna (McCray) Wilshusen of St. Paul, a daughter born April 19, 2023, at Grand Island Regional Medical Center. Grandparents are Gary and Kathy McCray of Grand Island and Allen and Tammy Wilshusen of St. Paul.