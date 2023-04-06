LAMMERS — To Jesse and Kayla (Lane) Lammers of Greeley, a daughter born March 23, 2023, at CHI Health St. Francis. Grandparents are Marv and Michelle Lane of Arcadia and Bob and Susie Lammers of Greeley. Great-grandparents are Melvin and Madeline Lane of Westerville and Judy Diefenbaugh of Merna.

WEGNER — To Neil and Kate (Royle) Wegner of Palmer, a daughter born March 28, 2023, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings. Grandparents are Greg and Sandy Royle of Central City, Kathy Wegner of Palmer and the late Doug Wegner. Great-grandparents are LaNelle Wegner and Barney O’Hern, both of Palmer, Bonnie Holmstedt of Central City and Arlene Engler of Grand Island.

KLEIER — To Derek and Allison (Palmer) Kleier of Giltner, a son born March 30, 2023, at CHI Health St. Francis. Grandparents are Gary and Jean Palmer of Omaha and Loren and Kathy Kleier of Trumbull. Great-grandparent is Wilbert Schultz of Wood River.

COPLEN — To Lillian Coplen and Austin Hendrick of Hastings, a son born March 29, 2023, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.