HARMON — To Clay and Bethany (Riener) Harmon of Inland, a son born Aug. 14, 2023, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings. Grandparents are Mike and Anita Harmon of Hampton and Cliff and Shirley Riener of McCook. Great-grandparents are Joe Obermier of Grand Island and Doris Riener of Palisade.