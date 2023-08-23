HARMON — To Clay and Bethany (Riener) Harmon of Inland, a son born Aug. 14, 2023, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings. Grandparents are Mike and Anita Harmon of Hampton and Cliff and Shirley Riener of McCook. Great-grandparents are Joe Obermier of Grand Island and Doris Riener of Palisade.
Birth announcements for Aug, 23
DAVIDSON — To Chris and Angela (Reynolds) Davidson of Grand Island, a daughter born Aug. 7, 2023, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings. Gran…
BECK — To Tyler and Lindsay (Lammers) Beck of Greeley, a daughter born July 16, 2023, at CHI Health St. Francis. Grandparents are Bob and Susi…