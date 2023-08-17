DAVIDSON — To Chris and Angela (Reynolds) Davidson of Grand Island, a daughter born Aug. 7, 2023, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings. Grandparents are Mick and Debra Reynolds of Wood River and Tim and Gwen Davidson of Hastings.

POSS — To Louis and Traci (Turek) Poss of Elba, a son born Aug. 3, 2023, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings. Grandparents are Ron and Teresa Turek of Ravenna and Galen and Christy Poss of Elba. Great-grandparents are Jim and Imogene Turek of Wood River, Jean Poss of Elba and Esther Dush of St. Libory.