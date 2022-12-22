 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Birth announcements for Dec. 22

HULTGREN — To Troy and Atayla (Witthuhn) Hultgren of Hastings, a daughter born Nov. 23, 2022, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings. Grandparents are Jeff and Nicole Witthuhn of Callaway, Glenn Hultgren of Grand Island and Shay and Brigitte Green of Westminster, Colo. Great-grandparents are Leon and Bonnie Weinman of Arnold and Edna Blum of Aurora.

