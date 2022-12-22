HULTGREN — To Troy and Atayla (Witthuhn) Hultgren of Hastings, a daughter born Nov. 23, 2022, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings. Grandparents are Jeff and Nicole Witthuhn of Callaway, Glenn Hultgren of Grand Island and Shay and Brigitte Green of Westminster, Colo. Great-grandparents are Leon and Bonnie Weinman of Arnold and Edna Blum of Aurora.
Birth announcements for Dec. 22
Related to this story
Most Popular
SLAGLE — To Jonathan and Joni (Zwiener) Slagle of Grand Island, a son born Nov. 28, 2022, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings. Grandparents…
MURPHY — To Shawn and Desiree (Leetch) Murphy of Grand Island, a daughter born Dec. 13, 2022, at CHI Health St. Francis. Grandparents are Clyd…
BASL — To Aaron Basl and Amy Wieczorek Basl of Grand Island, a daughter born Nov. 4, 2022, at CHI Health St. Francis. Grandparents are David a…
SICKLER — To Mariya Sickler of Grand Island, a daughter born Nov. 30, 2022, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.