Birth announcements for Dec. 29

ABDELWAHID — To Amir Abdelrahim Abdelwahid Salih and Zeinab Ahmed Eltigani Mohamed of Grand Island, a son born Dec. 13, 2022, at Grand Island Regional Medical Center.

SALTZGABER —To Blake and Paige (Liess) Saltzgaber of Grand Island, a daughter born Dec. 19, 2022, at CHI Health St. Francis. Grandparents are Chris and Cynthia Saltzgaber and Mark Liess, all of Grand Island, and the late Mary Liess. Great-grandparents are Norma Jean Glause of Palmer and Joseph Liess of Grand Island.

ENCINGER — To Wesley and Shayla (Muirhead) Encinger of Grand Island, a son born Dec. 19, 2022, at CHI Health St. Francis.

FARRELL — To Matthew and Kristin (Harrison) Farrell of Grand Island, a son born Dec. 20, 2022, at CHI Health St. Francis.

HACK — To Clarissa Hack of Grand Island, a son born Dec. 21, 2022, at CHI Health St. Francis.

