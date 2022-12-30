Birth announcements for Dec. 30

BAMESBERGER — To Will and Annalee (Stebbing) Bamesberger of Grand Island, a son born Dec. 20, 2022, at CHI Health St. Francis. Grandparents are Steve and Kim Stebbing of Henderson, Beth Bamesberger of Grand Island and the late Drue Bamesberger. Great-grandparents are Mike and Carol Owen, Delmar and Mona Garretts and Babe Bamesberger, all of Grand Island, and Leroy and Dottie Stebbing of Norfolk.
CHOUL — To David and Rebecca (Nyakong) Choul of Grand Island, a daughter born Dec. 22, 2022, at CHI Health St. Francis.
YOCKEY — To Tom and Paige (Martin) Yockey of Phillips, a son born Dec. 22, 2022, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings. Grandparents are Bob and Charlene Martin of Broken Bow and John and Kris Yockey of Marquette. Great-grandparents are Harriet Barnes of Gothenburg and Joyce Moloney of Sun City Center, Fla.