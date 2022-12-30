Birth announcements for Dec. 30

BAMESBERGER — To Will and Annalee (Stebbing) Bamesberger of Grand Island, a son born Dec. 20, 2022, at CHI Health St. Francis. Grandparents are Steve and Kim Stebbing of Henderson, Beth Bamesberger of Grand Island and the late Drue Bamesberger. Great-grandparents are Mike and Carol Owen, Delmar and Mona Garretts and Babe Bamesberger, all of Grand Island, and Leroy and Dottie Stebbing of Norfolk.