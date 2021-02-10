Birth announcements for Feb. 10, 2021

KING — To Matthew and Brandy (Zarek) King of Archer, a daughter born Jan. 15, 2021, at Grand Island Regional Medical Center. Grandparents are Russell and Danette Zarek of Fullerton, Elton King of Central City and Ann Brunzell of Omaha. Great-grandparents are Liz Zarek and Irene Prososki, both of Fullerton, Betty King of Central City and Gerry Kuhn of Omaha.