 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Birth announcements for Friday, Feb. 19
0 comments

Birth announcements for Friday, Feb. 19

  • 0

BLANCO — To Connor and Jade (Martin) Blanco of Grand Island, a daughter born Feb. 15, 2021, at CHI Health St. Francis. Grandparents are Keith and Nancy Prunty of Kimball, Randy and Bonnie Sorell of Mitchell, James Blanco of Lincoln and Stephen Martin of Laramie, Wyo.

HUNNICUTT — To Eric and Andrea (Peters ) Hunnicutt of Aurora, a daughter born Feb. 6, 2021, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.

ERB — To Benjamin and Sharidan (Rayburn) Erb of Hastings, a son born Feb. 6, 2021, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings. Grandparents are Jerry and Julie Erb of Grand Island and Dan and Sharilyn Rayburn of Juniata. Great-grandparents are Ruth Erb and Nancy Hanouw, both of Shickley, and Marilyn True of Bloomfield.

WOOD — To Jon and Nicole (Owens) Wood of Hastings, a daughter born Feb. 8, 2021, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Births

Births for February 9, 2021

SUPENCHECK — To Cameron and Elle (Arnold) Supencheck of Grand Island, a daughter born Feb. 3, 2021, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings. Gr…

Births

Birth announcements for Jan. 22

MCGEE — To Aaron and Danialle (Bailey) McGee of Grand Island, a son born Jan. 2, 2021, at CHI Health St. Francis. Grandparents are Mike and St…

Births

Birth announcement

JERABEK — To Nicholas and Tess (Orrino) Jerabek of Farwell, a daughter born Jan. 7, 2021, at Grand Island Regional Medical Center. Grandparent…

Births

Birth announcements

COOK — To Taylor and Kari (Kreifels) Cook of Grand Island, a son born Jan. 14, 2021, at CHI Health St. Francis. Grandparents are Scott and Rit…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts