Birth announcements for Friday, Feb. 19

BLANCO — To Connor and Jade (Martin) Blanco of Grand Island, a daughter born Feb. 15, 2021, at CHI Health St. Francis. Grandparents are Keith and Nancy Prunty of Kimball, Randy and Bonnie Sorell of Mitchell, James Blanco of Lincoln and Stephen Martin of Laramie, Wyo.

HUNNICUTT — To Eric and Andrea (Peters ) Hunnicutt of Aurora, a daughter born Feb. 6, 2021, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.

ERB — To Benjamin and Sharidan (Rayburn) Erb of Hastings, a son born Feb. 6, 2021, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings. Grandparents are Jerry and Julie Erb of Grand Island and Dan and Sharilyn Rayburn of Juniata. Great-grandparents are Ruth Erb and Nancy Hanouw, both of Shickley, and Marilyn True of Bloomfield.

WOOD — To Jon and Nicole (Owens) Wood of Hastings, a daughter born Feb. 8, 2021, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.