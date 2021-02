LOONEY — To Nick and Sadi (Valentine) Looney of Grand Island, a son born Feb. 16, 2021, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.

WHITE — To Randy and Erika (Hadenfeldt) White of North Loup, a son born Feb. 17, 2021, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings. Grandparents are Bill and Shari Hadenfeldt of Cairo and Larry and Karen White of North Loup.