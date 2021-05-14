Birth announcements for Friday, May 14

STELK — To Tyler and Alyssa (Nowicki) Stelk of Grand Island, a son born April 28, 2021, at Grand Island Regional Medical Center. Grandparents are John and Jennifer Nowicki and Steve and Loretta Stelk and great-grandparents are Bill and Karen Kaiser, Carol Kaiser and Marcie Stelk, all of Grand Island.

MELCHER — To Jared and Emily (Fierstein) Melcher of Grand Island, a son born May 5, 2021, at CHI Health St. Francis.

WILLIAMS — To Kipp and Carlynn (Sjomeling) Williams of Grand Island, a son born May 5, 2021, at CHI Health St. Francis. Grandparents are Randy and Cristi Williams of Grand Island and Dan and Shaunna Sjomeling of Johnson Lake. Great-grandparents are Dee McGowan of Grand Island and Bob and Mary Sjomeling of Deadwood, S.D.