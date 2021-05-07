Birth Announcements for Friday, May 7

LINGEMAN — To Zachary and Kourtney (Kruse) Lingeman of Grand Island, a son born April 21, 2021, at Grand Island Regional Medical Center. Grandparents are Rudy and Sharon Kruse and Mike and Darla Lingeman, all of Grand Island. Great-grandparents are Shirley Stelk of Grand Island and Darwin and Beverly Peterson of York.
YOUNG — To Josiah and Abigail (Valencia) Young of Hastings, a daughter born April 26, 2012, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
MULLIGAN — To Josh and Amber (Hayes) Milligan of Hastings, a son born May 3, 2021, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.