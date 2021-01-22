 Skip to main content
Birth announcements for Jan. 22
Birth announcements for Jan. 22

MCGEE — To Aaron and Danialle (Bailey) McGee of Grand Island, a son born Jan. 2, 2021, at CHI Health St. Francis. Grandparents are Mike and Stacy Bailey, Lacie McGee and Francisco Luquin, all of Grand Island.

SULLIVAN — To Ashe Sullivan and Claudia Thompson of St. Libory, a daughter born Jan. 12, 2021, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings. Grandparents are Jimmie and Kimberly Thompson of St. Libory, Heather Watkins and Benjamin Sullivan, both of Goldsboro, N.C. Great-grandparents are Tony and Frankie Glass of Snow Hill, N.C., and Tammy Pederson of Swansboro, N.C.

