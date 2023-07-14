Related to this story

Birth announcements for June 8

GARCIA OROZCO — To Juan Garcia Andrade and Maria Orozco of Grand Island, a daughter born June 20, 2023, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.

Birth Announcements for June 15

EAGLE — To Alexander Eagle-Martinez and Kassandra Perez of Grand Island, a son born June 7, 2023, at CHI Health St. Francis.