HOWELL — To Jaeven Howell and Tashia Burnett of Hastings, a son born July 1, 2023, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings. Grandparents are Danny and Tammy Burnett of Anselmo and Pamela Lyon and Jessie Howell, both of Phillipsburg, Kansas.

MARTINSEN — To Derek and Brittney (Jefferson) Martinsen of Ainsworth, a son born July 2, 2023, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings. Grandparents are Brian and Kendra Jefferson of Central City and Kurt and Julie Martinsen of Ainsworth. Great-grandparents are Delores Jefferson of Central City, Jim and Diane Martinsen of Primrose and Roger and Karen Lyon of Newman Grove.