GARCIA — To Adrian Garcia and Angela Cash Garcia of Grand Island, a son born July 6, 2023, at CHI Health St. Francis. Grandparents are Richard and Andrea Cash and Carol Garcia.

GREEN — To Erin (O’Brien) and Harold Green IV of Grand Island, a daughter born July 5, 2023, at Grand Island Regional Medical Center. Grandparents are Patrick and Rhonda O’Brien of Shelton and Barb and Harold Green III of Grand Island. Great-grandparents are Delores Green of Grand Island and Don Knapp of St. Paul.