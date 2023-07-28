Related to this story

Birth announcements for July 26

ASCHE-BURNETT — To Alyssa Asche and Codie Burnett of Grand Island, a son born July 18, 2023, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.

Birth announcements for July 15

GARCIA — To Adrian Garcia and Angela Cash Garcia of Grand Island, a son born July 6, 2023, at CHI Health St. Francis. Grandparents are Richard…

Birth announcements for June 8

GARCIA OROZCO — To Juan Garcia Andrade and Maria Orozco of Grand Island, a daughter born June 20, 2023, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.