BECK — To Tyler and Lindsay (Lammers) Beck of Greeley, a daughter born July 16, 2023, at CHI Health St. Francis. Grandparents are Bob and Susie Lammers of Greeley and Howard and Penny Beck of St. Paul. Great-grandparent is Rose Irvine.

DAVIS — To Chase and Abigail (Ross) Davis of St. Paul, a daughter born July 25, 2023, at Grand Island Regional Medical Center. Grandparents are Randy and Katie Davis of Scotia, Heather and Keenan Anderson of Grand Island and Tony Ross of Ashland, Tennessee. Great-grandparents are Mary Fox of Scotia, Ruby Davis and George and Linda Clayman, all of Grand Island, and Kathy Ross of Nashville, Tennessee.