PICHLER — To Tanner and Hannah (Holder) Pichler of Grand Island, a son born Feb. 28, 2023, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.

COON — To Nathan and Kara (Pullins) Coon of Grand Island, a son born Feb. 28,2023, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings. Grandparents are Terry and Jody Pullins and Rick and Rhonda Coon, all of Grand Island.

MARSHALL — To Ray and Amber (Luther) Marshall of Grand Island, a son born March 7, 2023, at Grand Island Regional Medical Center. Grandparents are Mary Adame, Dawn Luther and Dennis Lange, all of Grand Island, and the late Don Luther.

RHODES — To John and Rebecca (Ratliff) Rhodes of Doniphan, a daughter born Feb. 27, 2023, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings. Grandparents are Wayne and Kristi Ratliff of Gainesville, Texas, and Ben Rhodes of Overton, Texas. Great-grandparents are Jean Rhodes of Tyler, Texas, Andy and Harriet Vaugher of Decatur, Texas, and Sue Ratliff of Joshua, Texas.

GRABOWSKI — To Brett and Stephanie (Kaiser) Grabowski of St. Paul, a daughter born Feb. 28, 2023, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings. Grandparents are Tom and Mary Kaiser of Eagle and Mick and Janelle Grabowski of Ravenna.