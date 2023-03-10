Related to this story

Birth Announcements for Feb. 22

LUX — To Derek and Jessie (Farrar) Lux of Grand Island, a daughter born Feb. 6, 2023, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.

Birth Announcements for Feb. 24

RODRIGUEZ —To Tyler Rodriguez and Kahley Grier of Grand Island, a son born Feb. 13, 2023, at CHI Health St. Francis. Grandparents are Connie L…