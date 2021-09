WESSELS — To Justin and Tori (Knop) Wessels of Shickley, a son born Sept. 1, 2021, at CHI Health St. Francis. Grandparents are Jeanne and Larry Rinne of Pawnee City, Brian Knop of Lincoln, Sheri Rinne of Utica and Roger Wessels Jr. of Harvard. Great-grandparents are Roger Sr. and Charlotte Wessels of Hastings and Pat and Dennis Gentry of Cortland.