Birth announcements for Saturday, April 17, 2021
SAMUELSON — To Michael and Amy (Meyer) Samuelson of Grand Island, a daughter born April 11, 2021, at CHI Health St. Francis. Grandparents are Herman and Jody Meyer of Doniphan and Doug and Marsha Samuelson of Hastings. Great-grandparent is Marlene Samuelson of Hastings.

HACK —To Clarissa Hack of Grand Island, a son born April 12, 2021, at CHI Health St. Francis. Grandparent is Brenda Hack of Grand Island.

JACOBSEN — To Jarrod and Tiffany (Schultz) Jacobsen of Dannebrog, a daughter born March 31, 2021, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings. Grandparents are David and Rona Jacobsen of Danneborg and Rob and Kristin Schultz of Cairo. Great-grandparents are Dee Jacobsen of Grand Island, Merlyn Jacobsen of Kearney, Jim and Donna Schultz and Judy Kemptar, all of Cairo, and the late Charlie Kemptar.

