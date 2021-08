Birth announcements for Saturday, Aug. 21

LUCAS MÉNDEZ — To Sebastian Lucas Mejia and Jeniffer Méndez Rodriguez of Grand Island, a daughter born Aug. 12, 2021, at CHI Health St. Francis. NUNEZ — To Jorge Nunez and Nancy Terrazas Nunez of Grand Island, a daughter born Aug. 12, 2021, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.

MEDINA — To Steven and Cynthia (Contreras) Medina of Grand Island, a daughter born Aug. 17, 2021, at CHI Health St. Francis. Grandparents are Guadalupe Cera of Grand Island, Jose Miguel Medina Sr. of Albuquerque, N.M., and the late Ruth Medina.

HERBIG — To Justin and Louise (Wagner) Herbig of St. Paul, twins, a son and daughter, born Aug. 6, 2021, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings. Grandparents are Verda Wagner of Wood River, Chuck and Becky Wagner of St. Libory and John and Kathy Herbig of Elba. Great-grandparents are Gary and Dee Rowe of Alda and Willie and Darla Wagner of Grand Island.

MEYERS — To Debra Meyers of Wood River, a daughter born Aug. 16, 2021, at CHI Health St. Francis.

SWANEK — To Jeremy and Mercedes (DeVare) Swanek of Wood River, a daughter born Aug. 17, 2021, at CHI Health St. Francis.